Northam to share Virginia’s coronavirus recovery plan during Friday press conference

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday afternoon, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam says he will share plans for how Virginia will navigate the coronavirus crisis going forward as states cautiously look toward reopening their economies.

“We’ll lay out a blueprint for how we move forward in a safe, responsible way,” Northam tweeted Friday morning. The press conference will be at 2 p.m. in Richmond, and WAVY will have coverage on-air and here online.

Northam and other governors, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, the chair of the National Governors Association, have warned against reopening “prematurely” and stress that much more testing infrastructure needs to be in place before reopening can be considered. The governors released a 10-point reopening road map this week, and said the federal government needs to step up to better distribute testing supplies to states.

Northam’s announcement will come a day after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (D) announced a 3-stage reopening plan for his state. Cooper also extended his state’s closure of non-essential businesses to May 8, the same date Northam set for Virginia.

Virginia is also still under a stay-at-home order until June 10.

Northam stressed this week that Virginia is still not ready to lift restrictions, and a pointed to federal guidelines that say states need to see a decrease in COVID-19 cases for 14 days before the first phase of reopening.

Virginia’s daily reported COVID-19 cases showed a downward trend from April 17 to April 20, but rose back up, jumping to the highest per day increase in testing confirmed cases (675) on April 23.

596 new COVID-19 cases, 542 confirmed by testing, were reported in Virginia on Friday (April 24) with 38 new deaths linked to the disease.