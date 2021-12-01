VA Education Secretary resigns, Northam appoints Fran Bradford as replacement

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday that Fran Bradford has been appointed as the Commonwealth’s Secretary of Education.

“Secretary Bradford has done tremendous work for Virginia’s higher education system, and I know she will continue to serve the Commonwealth well as our new Secretary of Education. I look forward to continuing to work with her on behalf of students, families, and teachers across Virginia,” said Governor Northam.

The announcement comes as former Secretary Atif Qarni resigned, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He has accepted a position as Managing Director at Temple University’s Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice in Philadelphia.

Bradford previously served as Deputy Secretary of Education. Before joining the Northam administration, she spent 14 years at the College of William & Mary, most recently serving as the Associate Vice President for Government Relations.

She previously served in several communications and government relations roles at the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia from 1990-2003. Additionally, she served as Deputy Secretary of Education in the fall of 2005 under Governor Mark Warner.

In addition to appointing Bradford, Northam also thanked Qarni for his service.

Very excited to join The Hope Center team to advocate for #RealCollege students. Thank you @saragoldrickrab for this opportunity. And thank you @GovernorVA for giving me a chance of a lifetime to serve the Commonwealth of Virginia. https://t.co/U8cQIB9dob — Atif Qarni (@AtifQarni) November 30, 2021

“Former Secretary Qarni has served Virginia’s students well, and I am proud of the work we have done together to support public education and raise teacher pay,” said Governor Northam. “I wish him the best of luck in his new role.”