(WAVY) — Virginia Credit Union, Inc., or VACU, and Member One Federal Credit Union announced plans to merge, pending regulatory approval, and a positive Member One membership vote, according to a release.

If approved, the combined credit union would serve close to 500,000 members with 37 branch locations and approximately 1,100 employees throughout The Commonwealth.

“This partnership represents the heart of the credit union industry’s cooperative mindset,” Chris Shockley, president and CEO of VACU, said. “Fundamentally, credit unions came into existence when people saw an opportunity to band together and pool their financial resources in order to provide access to financial products and services to people who needed them.”

As a result of the merge, the organization would be the third-largest credit union in Virginia, and become one of the top 50 largest credit unions in the U.S.

“When I first sat down with Chris, and we started to share our visions for our respective credit unions, everything about partnering together felt right,” Frank Carter, president and CEO of Member One, said. “From the onset, both of our boards of directors have focused on ensuring that together we’d continue to provide the best member, employee and community value.”

No employees would lose their job and no branch locations would be closed as a result of the merger, a release states.

A successful merger is contingent upon Member One Federal Credit Union member approval. Upon that approval, the entities legally join sometime in 2024.