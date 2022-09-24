RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – A new searchable database website is now shining a light on unsolved cases in Virginia.

According to a news release, the website features information, photographs, and contact information for unsolved homicides, unidentified persons, and missing person cases that have remained unsolved for at least five years.

The website was initially tested in June 2022 and included a limited number of Virginia State Police “cold cases”. Now the website includes 44 unsolved homicides, nine missing persons, and seven unidentified persons with 12 reporting agencies.

The news release says that 19 local police and sheriff’s offices across the Commonwealth have been trained and have been given access by state police to upload cases to the website.

Virginia State Police Superintendent Gary T. Settle said that this website, “gives every unsolved case world-wide reach and we are hopeful that it will generate new tips and quality leads for Virginia’s law enforcement agencies to pursue.”