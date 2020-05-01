RICHMOND Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barry DuVal announced the launch of its “Blueprint for Getting Virginians Back to Work” initiative on Thursday.
This initiative is an effort to quickly provide guidance on how to get the Virginia economy moving again, according to the business organization.
“As our government and business leaders consider how to best recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that they have the guidance to ensure consumer confidence and worker safety,” DuVal said.
DuVal says the Virginia Chamber of Commerce will provide recommendations on operating in the current economic climate caused by COVID-19 and how to return “stronger than before.”
The Chamber is launching a series of surveys and engagement opportunities for the business community.
The Virginia Chamber of Commerce will gather input from its more than 26,000 member companies, 100 local chambers of commerce, industry trade associations and non-profits, and key leaders from across the Commonwealth.
The Virginia Chamber will release its Blueprint for Getting Virginians Back to Work in May after the input survey is completed. Click here to participate in the survey by May 15.
The final plan, along with resources for businesses, can be found on Virginia Chamber COVID-19 Resource Center’s website.
For more information on the Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s business advocacy programs visit click here.
Latest Posts
- ‘At least, it’s some’: Economist says allowing elective surgeries will likely have minimal effect on unemployment rate
- VA Chamber of Commerce launches initiative for getting Virginians back to work
- VB utility work on Constitution Drive and South Military Highway will cause road closures Friday
- New coronavirus ‘data insights’ to be released Friday by the Virginia Department of Health
- One Virginia Beach firefighter’s text to mom inspires coworkers amid pandemic