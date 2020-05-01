VA Chamber of Commerce launches initiative for getting Virginians back to work

FILE – In this April 28, 2020 file photo, a closed sign is posted at a restaurant along the River Walk in San Antonio. Banks are reporting a little more success in getting small business owners’ applications for coronavirus relief loans into government processing systems. Bank industry groups says changes the Small Business Administration made in its procedures apparently are helping lenders trying to submit thousands of applications for $310 billion in loans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

RICHMOND Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barry DuVal announced the launch of its “Blueprint for Getting Virginians Back to Work” initiative on Thursday.

This initiative is an effort to quickly provide guidance on how to get the Virginia economy moving again, according to the business organization.

“As our government and business leaders consider how to best recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that they have the guidance to ensure consumer confidence and worker safety,” DuVal said.

DuVal says the Virginia Chamber of Commerce will provide recommendations on operating in the current economic climate caused by COVID-19 and how to return “stronger than before.”

The Chamber is launching a series of surveys and engagement opportunities for the business community.

The Virginia Chamber of Commerce will gather input from its more than 26,000 member companies, 100 local chambers of commerce, industry trade associations and non-profits, and key leaders from across the Commonwealth.

The Virginia Chamber will release its Blueprint for Getting Virginians Back to Work in May after the input survey is completed. Click here to participate in the survey by May 15.

The final plan, along with resources for businesses, can be found on Virginia Chamber COVID-19 Resource Center’s website.

For more information on the Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s business advocacy programs visit click here.

