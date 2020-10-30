Va. allocates $30 million in CARES Act money to provide scholarships to unemployed Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is allocating $30 million in federal CARES Act money to fund an initiative that will provide scholarships to unemployed residents who will enroll in a community college or workforce program focused on health care, information technology, public safety, skilled trades and early childhood education, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday.

The Re-Employing Virginians initiative will give a one-time $3,000 scholarship to register in a qualifying full-time workforce program and a $1,500 scholarship to sign up for a part-time program or in a short-term, noncredit training program.

“Virginians who have been furloughed, had hours reduced, or lost a job because of the pandemic are struggling and wondering what the future holds,” Northam said in a statement. “Investing in programs that help people develop skills in high-demand fields is a win for workers, employers, and our economy.”

Virginia must decide what to do with the money its received through the federal Cares Act by Dec. 30. The Northam administration announced earlier this month that more than $220 million of the coronavirus relief funds would go towards K-12 education and $73 million will go towards a one-time, pre-tax payment of $1,500 in hazard pay to home health care workers who provided personal care and served Medicaid members during the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we focus on recovering from the impacts of the global pandemic, the new REV initiative will give Virginians the resources they need to get back on their feet and help ensure that our Commonwealth emerges from this public health crisis even stronger than we were before,” Northam continued.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

