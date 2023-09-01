PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia ABC is adjusting store hours statewide, including closing 155 stores earlier during the week.

The new closing hours are either 7 or 9 p.m., ABC says. You can see the full list of stores affected here.

All 399 stores statewide will also go from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays, a change for 14 stores.

ABC says the changes are “part of the authority’s focus on efficiency opportunities while maintaining customer service as a top priority.”

They say all ABC stores will open at normal hours on Labor Day, but close at 6 p.m.