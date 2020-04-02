UVA to test experimental COVID-19 treatment on patients with severe symptoms

Virginia

by: Michael Stern

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — UVA Health is joining a national trial to test a potential COVID-19 treatment on patients who are on supplemental oxygen.

The trial looks at how effective remdesivir is. That’s an antiviral drug that has been tested in humans with the Ebola virus. It has been tested on animals to treat MERS and SARS.

“Finding an effective treatment will be incredibly important in our battle against COVID-19,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs. “I am pleased that UVA is a part of this valuable study.”

The trial will randomly choose if a patient will receive the drug or a placebo for up to ten days. 440 patients are expected to take part internationally. The trial can be shut down early if the drug doesn’t seem to be working.

“Having scientifically sound information about the effectiveness of remdesivir will be helpful as we seek to provide the best care for patients,” said Patrick Jackson, MD, the principal investigator for the trial at UVA.

UVA was also the first hospital in Virginia to develop an in-house COVID-19 test. VCU Health has since developed its own test.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories