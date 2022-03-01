UVA police arrest person after report of possible robbery with a weapon

The Lawn at the University of Virginia is shown to be desolate on graduation weekend at the school Saturday May 16, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — A person was arrested Monday night at the University of Virginia after a report of a possible robbery with a weapon.

According to a news release from the University of Virginia Police Department, UVA police and officers from the Charlottesville Police Department responded to the Central Grounds Garage, 400 Emmet Street S, for a report of a possible robbery with a weapon.

Once at the parking garage, officers were told the suspect fled on foot.

He was located by police shortly after in the construction area behind Alderman Library.

After negotiations with the suspect, police were able to take him into custody without further incident. They also recovered a weapon that was discarded at the scene.

Police did not give details about the suspect’s age or identity.

UVA sent out emergency alerts to campus throughout the incident. There is no active threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing and UVA police said they could not release any further information as of Monday night.