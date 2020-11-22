UVA Mourns the Passing of John Paul ‘Jack’ Jones

FILE – The Lawn at the University of Virginia is desolate on graduation weekend at the school Saturday May 16, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. The lawn would normally be the scene of the school’s graduation with 30,000 people in attendance due to COVID 19 restrictions the school is conducting a virtual graduation. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – John Paul “Jack” Jones, for whom Virginia’s John Paul Jones Arena is named, has passed away at age 100, his family announced Saturday (Nov. 21). Virginia Athletics mourns the passing of one of its most dedicated and passionate fans.

“He was beloved by many and he loved the Hoos,” Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams said. “I’ll never forgot the pure joy I saw in him for UVA and our men’s basketball program at the Final Four.”

Mr. Jones graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1948. His practice specialized in interstate commerce, transportation and labor law. In 1960, he also became the publisher of the Memphis Daily News. Following his retirement from the practice of law in 1992, Mr. Jones focused his time on philanthropic activities.

John Paul Jones Arena opened on Nov. 12, 2006, as Jones accepted the ceremonial game ball prior to Virginia men’s basketball 93-90 win over Arizona. Jones’ son, Paul Tudor Jones, donated $35 million in his father’s name as the lead gift for one the nation’s finest basketball arenas.

“Jack had an extraordinary love for the University – and UVA Basketball,” Virginia’s Associate Athletic Director for Development Barry Parkhill said. He always had that special twinkle in his eyes. He was a great American.”

