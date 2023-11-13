CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) – Nov. 13 marks the one year anniversary of the University of Virginia shooting that took the lives of three students.

The University of Virginia will hold a ceremony on their website to honor the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry. The ceremony will be streamed on Nov. 13, at 12:55 p.m.

The University’s chapel bells will sound a verse of “Amazing Grace,” followed by three tolls of the bells to honor the lives lost.

There will also be a community gathering between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. held by the Batten school. Four guest speakers, including the mother of D’Sean Perry, will share their stories of healing in the aftermath of gun violence.

The registration for this event can be found on their website here.

The community is encouraged to gather outside of the chapel or on the lawn nearby in solidarity.