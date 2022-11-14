CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — In a time of tragedy following the deaths of three University of Virginia students Sunday, a place of comfort during a campus vigil and prayer service.

Will Peyton serves as the campus director of St. Paul’s Memorial Church.

“We’re always open for students who need us,” Peyton told 10 On Your Side as the parish gave students and the community a safe space Monday night to grieve the loss of football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr. while processing what happened.

“On an occasion like this it’s important for us to throw our doors open and let others know who are not connected that they’re welcome here,” Peyton explained.

Patsy Goolsby works in the university bookstore and was just coming back from vacation where she learned the school was on lockdown.

“I’m just so numb that these things keep happening. It’s just awful. I was very grateful for the prayer service,” Goolsby stated.

Goolsby tells us a majority of the crowd who came out to Monday’s vigil were students. She tells us while it will take some time to heal and forgive, now is the time to lean on each other.

UVA has canceled Tuesday classes.