CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — The University of Virginia Cavaliers’ home football game against Coastal Carolina, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, has been canceled.

The university’s athletics department announced the cancelation Wednesday just days after the shooting of 5 students on Grounds. Three of the victims, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, died during the Sunday evening shooting. All three played for the Cavaliers football team.

The game would have been Virginia’s final home game of the 2022 season.

Officials say ticket refund information for the Coastal Carolina game will be issued at a later time.

A decision has not been made if UVA will participate in its final game of the season, Nov. 26, against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

Former UVA football player Chris Jones Jr. is charged in the shooting and was arraigned in Albemarle County Wednesday morning.

The prosecutor handling the case, Albemarle Commonwealth’s Attorney James Hingeley, said that in addition to previously announced second-degree murder and firearms charges, Jones also faces two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges.