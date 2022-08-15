NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — New Kent County is set to resume utility shutoffs for homes that are past due on bills.

According to a tweet from the county, all utility accounts that are more than 75 days past due on bills will be terminated beginning Monday, Aug. 15. In order to re-establish utility service, the entire account balance plus all reconnection fees must be paid.

Payment can be taken the treasures office in the County Administration Building at 12007 Courthouse Circle as well as the payment dropbox in the Administration Building parking lot. Anyone using the dropbox is asked not to leave cash inside.

Payment can also be made online here. Anyone with questions about utility accounts can call the New Kent County Department of Utilities at 804-966-9678.