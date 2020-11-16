USPS Operation Santa celebrates 108th year by expanding nationwide

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The USPS Operation Santa program celebrates its 108th year in 2020 by opening up for nationwide participation.

USPS officials say now, more than ever, the program is needed to help less fortunate kids and families during the holidays.

The Postal Service established the USPS Operation Santa program to help those in need during the holidays and experience the joy of opening presents.

Since it began, millions of less fortunate children and their families have been helped by the kindness of others. The purpose is to help as many deserving families as possible.

The program is for every person of every belief, or non-belief.

To participate in the USPS Operation Santa program as a possible recipient of holiday gifts, all you have to do is write a letter, put it in a stamped envelope with a return address, and send it to Santa’s official workshop address as seen on the example envelope below.

Letters will be accepted Nov. 16 – Dec. 15.

Beginning Dec. 4, letters will be available for nationwide adoption.

Sending a letter to Santa is easy if you know how. The Postal Service is here to help with guides and tips to help kids write and send their best letters ever. All the information you could possibly need to write a letter, address an envelope, put on a stamp and send it on its way can be found on USPSOperationSanta.com.

Potential adopters can read the letters and pick one, or more, that they’d like to fulfill. For security reasons, potential adopters must be vetted by going through a short registration and ID verification process before they are allowed to adopt any letter.

