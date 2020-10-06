USPIS still investigating mailbox break-ins at six Central Virginia post offices

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — On Monday, several blue mailbox collection boxes in six post office locations across Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield counties were broken into and mail was stolen.

The following post offices were affected:

Henrico:

4990 Sadler Place

2000 Starling Drive

2100 E. Parham Road

Chesterfield:

7510 Lady Blair Lane

1201 Sycamore Square Drive

Richmond:

805 Glenburnie Road

The United States Postal Inspection Service is actively investigating to find the person(s) responsible for the break-ins.

As of Tuesday morning, USPIS investigators do not have new information to report and do not know to what extent the theft is related to mail-in election ballots.

The department is asking anyone who dropped standard mail or mail-in ballots at the post office boxes between 3 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Monday morning to contact USPIS at 877-876-2455 and report it.

If you dropped off your ballot at any of these locations and are concerned, you can track your ballot online. If you need a new ballot, you can contact your local general registrar’s office.

