WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is issuing a public health alert for a stuffed chicken product sold in Virginia that may be undercooked.

According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the product, Park Street Deli Broccoli Stuffed Chicken, was produced by Vanguard Culinary Group and distributed to retail locations in Alabama, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Photo: USDA

Photo: USDA

According to FSIS, consumers reported that the product, which is labeled as being fully cooked, appeared to be raw. There have been no adverse reactions reported due to this product, but anyone concerned about possible illness should contact a healthcare provider.

No recall has been issued because the product is no longer available for purchase, but FSIS is concerned that some consumers may still have it in their refrigerators or freezers. Anyone who has purchased this product should not consume it, and instead throw it away or return it to where it was purchased.

More information about the public health alert can be found here.