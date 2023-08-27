Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., speaks with Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., at Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced nearly $1.4 million in federal funding for mental health care in Virginia on Friday.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) Community Mental Health Services Block Grant program.

“Every Virginian deserves access to high-quality, affordable mental health care,” said the senators. “The last few years have underscored the importance of access to mental health services, and we’re glad this funding will help more Virginians reach the care they need.”

The Commonwealth has received over $25 million in federal funds from the program in fiscal Year 2023.