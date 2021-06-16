US Sen. Mark Warner feels ‘good’ about bipartisan negotiations on infrastructure bill

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — United States Sen. Mark Warner is one of 10 senators who crafted a nearly $1-trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.
Warner said Wednesday that under this plan, America’s aging roads, bridges, railways and airports would all get a big overhaul.
Warner said the record investment of $579 billion would include $110 billion-plus for roads, bridges and other transportation upgrades; $33 billion in smart grid improvements; $40 billion toward clean energy sources; as well as something we on the East Coast need.
“It would include for a state like Virginia — where we see communities like Norfolk under the regular threat of flooding — $47 billion for resiliency,” he said.
Here’s the problem for the bipartisan bill: to pass, they need 60 votes in a Senate that is split 50-50. A handful of progressive Democrats also oppose it.
Democrats are also pursuing another path to get an infrastructure bill to the president: that is the budget reconciliation process.
It would allow Democrats to pass legislation without the need for GOP support; But again, they would need all 50 Democrats on board.
We’ll continue to follow developments in DC.
