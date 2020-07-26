US Marshals capture inmates who escaped from correctional center in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – After nearly a two-week investigation, the two inmates who escaped Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County, Virginia were captured by U.S. Marshals on Saturday evening.

The U.S. Marshals’ Grand Rapids Fugitive Task Force apprehended Rashad Williams, 18, and Jabar Taylor, 20, without incident at a hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan — about 700 miles away from the scene of the escape.

During the escape on July 13, the Department of Juvenile Justice said the men used a cord to choke a security staff member, who briefly lost consciousness. They then took the staff member’s keys and escaped through a hole that had been cut in the security fence.

A getaway vehicle was staged outside of the detention center that the department said appeared to have been waiting for them.

Taylor was serving a sentence for convictions of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault. Williams was previously convicted of malicious wounding and robbery.

Both residents were going to be transferred to an adult Department of Corrections facility after their 21st birthdays.

U.S. Marshals pursued numerous leads in several states as they tracked the two to Pennsylvania and then on to Michigan.

“This complex investigation and arrest is yet another example of the tenacity and the ‘never give up’ attitude displayed by Deputy U.S. Marshals and our state and local law enforcement partners all over this great country,” said Nick E. Proffitt, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Virginia.

“Hours of dedicated investigative work by our law enforcement team ensured the safety of the public by getting these very dangerous escapees back into custody quickly and safely. I hope the efforts of these law enforcement professionals will in some way allow our citizens in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and elsewhere, to rest more comfortably tonight,” Proffitt continued.

According to officials, both Williams and Taylor will be held at the Calhoun County Jail in Battle Creek, Michigan.

“This evening’s apprehension of the escapees from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center is a result of the extensive investigative efforts and fortitude demonstrated by state and federal law enforcement,” said Captain Richard Boyd, commander of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office.

“The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force members, which include Virginia State Police personnel, are to be commended for their exceptional and exhaustive work on this case.”

