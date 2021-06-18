UPDATE 6:28 p.m.: Roanoke Police say a woman who crashed a vehicle into Addison Middle School Thursday afternoon has died.

According to the Roanoke Police Department, when officers arrived at the school, they found the car that crashed into the school was on fire. Roanoke Fire-EMS were able to extinguish the car.

Officials say the adult female driver was found trapped inside the vehicle after crews entered the building. That woman was removed from the vehicle and brought to the hospital with life-threatening injures. Police say she has since died from her injuries.

After crews made entry into the building they found a patient trapped inside the vehicle. The patient was extricated and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One additional patient was transported with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/UQ61zORXjQ — Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) June 17, 2021

First responders also brought another person to the hospital with minor injuries. However, no students or staff were hurt in the crash.

Police are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.

Meanwhile, Heavy Technical Rescue crews from Roanoke Fire-EMS, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, and Salem Fire-EMS were called to the middle school to stabilize the structure and remove the vehicle from the building.

@SalemVAFireEMS Heavy Technical Rescue Team has also been called to assist. Crews will be working into the evening to stabilize the structure and extricate the vehicle from the building. — Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) June 17, 2021

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS is on the scene of a vehicle that caught on fire after slamming into a building.

The department says crews were dispatched to the crash in the 1200 block of 5th Street NW shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 17.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found the vehicle had caught fire inside the building.

It’s unclear how the vehicle ended up in the building. We’ll bring you the latest information as it comes into the newsroom.