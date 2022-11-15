CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) – A family member has confirmed that one of the University of Virginia students injured in Sunday’s shooting on Grounds is football player Michael Hollins Jr.

His mother, Brenda Hollins, tweeted an update about her son’s condition on Tuesday morning. She confirmed that her son entered into surgery around 8 a.m. for injuries sustained during the shooting.

Mike Hollins, a running back on the Virginia Cavaliers football team, was one of two people who were injured in the shooting, but survived. University officials have not identified the other survivor, but 10 On Your Side has learned they are also a UVA student.

Three university students, also football players, died in the shooting: Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis.

Mike Hollins is a junior at UVA, as were Chandler, Perry, and Davis.

University officials confirmed the shooting happened on a charter bus full of students returning from a field trip. 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a current UVA student and former university football player, was taken into custody in Henrico on Monday morning. He is charged with three counts of second degree murder and gun charges.

From Baton Rouge, La., Mike Hollins played football at University Lab High School in the positions of running back and linebacker. He led the school to back-to-back 3A state championships in 2017 and 2018, according to his Virginia Cavaliers Athletics biography.

He committed to play football at UVA in October 2018. His jersey number is 7.

Mike Hollins was one of 17 UVA freshmen to appear on the field in 2019, playing 12 of the season’s 14 games. He became the first Virginia Cavalier since Jordan Ellis in 2015 to score a touchdown on his first career rush against William & Mary, according to his Virginia Cavaliers Athletics biography.

Mike Hollins did not appear in any football games in 2020, but played in nine of UVA’s games in 2021, including as a starter against Wake Forest University.

UVA running back Xavier Brown tweeted about his teammate on Monday asking for the public’s continued prayers during Mike Hollins’ recovery.

UVA cornerback Jaylon Baker also sent out a tweet supporting Mike Hollins in his recovery.

Vigils were held Monday night and memorials have grown as the university and Charlottesville mourns this tragedy.

WAVY News 10 has learned UVA’s head football coach at the university’s Athletics Director will be holding a news conference Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. We plan on providing a live stream on WAVY.com.