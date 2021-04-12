UPDATE: Two people in critical condition after crash leads to double shooting on AP Hill Boulevard

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that took place on AP Hill Boulevard on Monday afternoon. Shots rang out after an accident occurred near the gate entrance to Fort AP Hill.

Both people shot have been taken to the hospital with injuries, they are in critical condition. Another person was treated after being hit by a trailer during the crash.

The sheriff’s office arrested 21-year-old, Jordan Siverling of Seaford, Va., in connection to the shooting. He has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm during commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

At the scene, 8News saw around six vehicles stopped near the scene of the crash. One car was missing it’s front bumper, another had a dented rear bumper. A truck with a trailer was stopped on the opposite side of the road from the two damaged vehicles.

The Bowling Green Police Department and Caroline County Sheriff’s Office were both at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says there were four cars all traveling together when one of the vehicles got in a crash with a pickup truck that they were not traveling with. This sparked a confrontation where the suspect exited their vehicle and shot at the pickup truck.

A person traveling in the pickup truck was shot, as was someone else in a sedan.

The truck tried to get away by driving through a grassy median. While the truck was trying to leave the scene someone was hit by the trailer.

The four people driving separate vehicles and traveling together are from Yorktown. The pickup truck driver is from Maryland.