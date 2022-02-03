UPDATE: Two dead, including former Lynchburg police chief, after shooting near elementary school prompts lockdown

UPDATE 2:32 p.m.: Authorities say two people are dead — including a former chief of police for the Lynchburg Police Department — after a shooting took place near Perrymont Elementary School Thursday morning.

The department says officers responded to the 4500 block of Golf Park Drive after receiving a call from the residence about a shooting at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman, both from Lynchburg, who had been shot moments earlier.

The man — identified by officials as 90-year-old Calvin E. Robertson Jr., who served as an officer with the department from August 1955 though June 1987, including his tenure as chief of police from October 1981 until his retirement in 1987 — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the woman — 88-year-old Gloria Robertson — was reportedly transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where she later died.

Police say they are not searching for any suspects in connection with this ongoing investigation, but believe there is no threat to the community.

Lynchburg City Schools confirmed to WFXR News that Perrymont Elementary School went into lockdown after the shooting Thursday morning, saying that Principal Ty Gafford and district communications kept parents and guardians notified by sending them the following message:

“This morning at approximately 8:15am, Perrymont Elementary School was placed on a lockdown. School officials were notified by the Lynchburg Police Department of a situation occurring in the community. The lockdown has been lifted, and all students and staff are safe. Activity inside the building is operating as normal.”

However, police announced shortly before 9:45 a.m. that the lockdown had been lifted, with school officials saying it would not not impact dismissal.

