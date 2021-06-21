Police in Lynchburg announced on June 21, 2021 that they are searching for 74-year-old Beatrice Reese Spencer. (Photo: Courtesy Lynchburg Police Department)

UPDATE 11:15 a.m.: Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert Monday morning for Beatrice Spencer, a missing 75-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s Disease who disappeared from Lynchburg Sunday night.

According to VSP, Spencer was last seen walking away from her home on Floyd Street in Lynchburg at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 20.

Police describe Spencer as 5’3″ tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Spencer may be wearing a long-sleeve blue and white shirt with black, beige, and gold tank tops, as well as one tennis shoe and one slipper.

Officials say Spencer has a cognitive impairment, so her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you have any information about Spencer’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 847-1602.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Police in Lynchburg posted on social media early Monday morning asking for the community’s help to search for a 74-year-old woman who has Alzheimer’s Disease.

The Lynchburg Police Department issued a local alert on Facebook shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Monday, June 21 asking if anyone has seen Beatrice Reese Spencer.

According to the department, Spencer was last seen wearing one tennis shoe; one slipper; a blue/white shirt; and three tank tops — gold, beige, and black.

If you have any information about Spencer's whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or (434) 847-1602.