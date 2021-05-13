UPDATE: Second-alarm fire involving multiple homes, vehicle in southeast Roanoke marked under control

UPDATE 10:45 a.m.: After two southeast Roanoke homes and a vehicle were engulfed in flames Thursday morning, officials say the fire is now under control.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, the fire on 10 1/2 Street SE was marked under control at 10:37 a.m. on Thursday.

Personnel will stay at the scene for overhaul, cleanup efforts, as well as to conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire.

First responders have not been able to enter the structures yet.

UPDATE 10:03 a.m.: Roanoke Fire-EMS is still on the scene of a second-alarm fire in southeast Roanoke Thursday morning involving multiple homes and a vehicle.

According to the department, the fire in the 100 block of 10 1/2 Street SE was called into dispatch by Fire-EMS providers in the area who noticed the column of smoke.

When units arrived on scene, they found two houses and a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, which led to the second-alarm designation to bring extra units to the scene.

Meanwhile, two more residences will be impacted by heat damage.



While there is no word on injuries caused by the fire at this time, Roanoke Fire EMS did post pictures of first responders treating a cat at the scene.

Police and first responders have blocked off the entire area surrounding the fire.

UPDATE 9:05 a.m.: WFXR News has learned that two houses and a vehicle are involved in the second-alarm fire in southeast Roanoke Thursday morning.

In addition, two other houses up the hill are reportedly at risk of exposure to the smoke flames.

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A large smoke column is visible for miles while crews work to battle a fire in southeast Roanoke Thursday morning.

Roanoke Fire-EMS says crews were dispatched at 8:35 a.m. on Thursday, May 13 to the 100 block of 10 1/2 Street SE for a fire.

First responders at the scene marked it as a second-alarm fire, the department says. Units are currently working to combat the flames.

Meanwhile, the smoke from the fire can be seen from miles away.

