UPDATE: Richmond man faces murder charge after shooting at Lynchburg, Va. motel, police say

Officials say Ishmael A. Bailey is being held at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center in connection with a homicide at a Lynchburg Motel from Tuesday, Nov. 24. (Photo: Courtesy Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Police say a Richmond man faces several charges — including a murder charge — after a person was found dead at a Lynchburg motel Tuesday evening.

The Lynchburg Police Department says officers responded to a reported shooting at the Super 8 Motel on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 3736 Candlers Mountain Road around 7:15 p.m.

According to police, one individual — identified as 48-year-old Lamark Andrae Williams of Petersburg — was found dead with a single gunshot wound.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Ishmael Bailey of Richmond, and charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in connection, the department says.

According to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority, Bailey is being held without bond at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center while awaiting trial, which is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 30, at 11:30 a.m.

If you have information about this shooting, you are asked to call Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

This is an ongoing investigation.

