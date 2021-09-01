UPDATE: Pulaski County authorities share identity of man found dead in New River

UPDATE 3:10 p.m. (9/1/21): The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the identity of the man whose body was found in the New River by fishermen over the weekend.

According to the sheriff’s office, 45-year-old Vance Austin Eubank of Christiansburg, was found dead in the river near Viscoe Road on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Authorities say they do not suspect foul play, but the investigation into Eubank’s death is still ongoing.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Investigator Hayes at 540-980-7800.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the Radford City Police Department, and the Radford City Fire Department are investigating after a body was found in the New River over the weekend.

According to authorities, the body of a man was found by two fishermen in the area of Viscoe Road on Sunday, Aug. 29. The man was described as being between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, weighing around 200 pounds, and having brownish red hair and a receding hairline.

The sheriff’s office stated the man was wearing a silver necklace with a cross pendant.

Officials say the man also had multiple tattoos, including one with the words “Laugh Now Cry Later” on his upper left arm, three skulls on his upper right leg, a cross with a heart on his right leg, and a sun with a crown inside on his chest.

(Photo: Courtesy Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information on the identity of the man, you are asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 540-980-7800.