UPDATE: Police confirm inmates at Lynchburg Detention Center barricaded themselves inside of a housing unit; authorities still on-scene

A police presence is at the Lynchburg Detention Center at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail. (Image courtesy of Amanda Lee/WFXR News).

UPDATE 11:10 p.m.: Police in Lynchburg have confirmed to WFXR News that earlier Tuesday evening, inmates at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center barricaded themselves inside of a housing unit, after forcing correctional officers out of that housing area.

The incident began shortly after 6 p.m. A crisis negotiations team, as well as a tactical team, are both currently inside of the jail talking with the barricaded inmates.

#BREAKING: Inmates at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center forced correctional officers out of a housing unit and have barricaded themselves in, according to police. pic.twitter.com/PWRU1uvs6Y — Amanda Lee (@amandaleetv) August 11, 2021

At this time, they cannot say how many inmates are currently inside the housing unit.

Carrie Dungan with Lynchburg Police spoke with WFXR News’ Amanda Lee about the situation. See that interview below.

WFXR News is continuing to follow this breaking story.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Lynchburg Police confirm to WFXR News that they are on the scene at the Lynchburg Detention Center of the Blue Ridge Regional Jail for an incident.

WFXR News has a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you more when we have additional information.