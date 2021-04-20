UPDATE: Man, woman charged following Tuesday morning shooting, manhunt in Giles County, authorities say

UPDATE 9:17 a.m.: Officials say a Giles County man and a Craig County woman are facing several charges in connection with an early morning shooting and a manhunt in Giles County.

According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, word came in just after 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20 about a person who had been shot in the 500 block of Painter School Road in Pembroke.

Shortly before 2 a.m., deputies found a pickup truck — which was occupied by 51-year-old Angela Denise Boyd of New Castle — that had stopped on private property off of Painter School Road near Royal Drive.

Authorities say they learned 44 year-old William Dee Martin of Newport, had run away from the pickup truck prior to their arrival.

State troopers and police officers from Narrows, Pearisburg, and Pembroke assisted deputies with forming a perimeter around the area where Martin was last seen.

At 7:22 a.m., the sheriff’s office says a deputy on roving patrol spotted a person walking around less than a mile from the original scene. Less than 20 minutes later, a State Police Tactical Unit took the subject into custody at 7:40 a.m. without incident, according to officials.

Authorities say the victim — whose identity will not be shared at this time — has been treated and released from the hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, both Boyd and Martin are charged with breaking and entering while armed with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to break and enter, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

While the investigation is still ongoing, officials say there is no longer a threat to public safety.

UPDATE 7:48 a.m.: Giles County authorities told WFXR News that Billy Martin — who was wanted in connection with a Tuesday morning shooting — is in custody after he was found on the railroad tracks near Rocky Hollow Road and Commissary Hill Road.

This was a collaborative effort between the Pembroke Police Department, the Narrows Police Department, the Pearisburg Police Department, the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police.

Authorities says they formed a perimeter around Martin at the train tracks and closed in on him Tuesday morning, officials say.

Around 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday, people within a five to 10 mile radius of the area reportedly received a “Code Red” alert on their phones telling them to stay inside. The Red Alert in the area has been cleared at this time.

However, Giles County authorities are still present at the primary scene in the 500 block of Painter School Road in Pembroke. There is also a secondary scene in this investigation, which is about half a mile down the road from the first.





GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Following an early morning shooting on Tuesday, Giles County deputies and Virginia state troopers are currently searching for a man who “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are looking for 44 year-old Billy Martin following a shooting that occurred the morning of Tuesday, April 20.

As of 5:16 a.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office says Martin is believed to be on foot in the area of Painter School Road in Pembroke.

Martin is described as being 5’8” tall, weighing 160 pounds, and having brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

If you have any information on Martin’s whereabouts, contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 921-3842. However, if you encounter him, you are asked to dial 911.