UPDATE: Dead bobcat tests positive for rabies; two people injured after reported bobcat attacks in Grayson County

In this Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 photo provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, an injured bobcat is shown in a crate after a Colorado Springs, Colo,, woman tried to help it by putting it in her car, just inches away from where her child was sitting in a safety seat. The agency says the cat, which was possibly hit by a vehicle, posed a threat to the woman and her boy and that it’s better to let officials handle injured wildlife, especially predators like bobcats. The mortally injured cat was euthanized. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife via AP)

UPDATE 4:25 p.m.: According to health officials, the bobcat that was hit and killed by a car in Grayson County on Thursday — the day after several people and animals were attacked by a bobcat in the same area — turned out to be rabid.

The Mount Rogers Health District says a large male bobcat attacked humans, dogs, livestock, and possibly cats along Fox Creek Road in Mouth of Wilson on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Health officials say that bobcat — described as “clearly hyper-aggressive” — may have been infectious and active in the area for several days.

Then, on Thursday, Oct. 28, a bobcat in the same area reportedly died after being hit by a vehicle. The bobcat that died has since tested positive for rabies.

If you know of any people or mammal pets that potentially came in contact recently with a suspicious bobcat or other mammal in the Fox Creek Road area, you are urged to call the Grayson County Health Department at 276-773-2961 or the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 276-773-3241.

You should also make sure your pets’ rabies vaccinations are up to date. This can apply to livestock, as well.

“Remember, rabies is fatal once the symptoms appear,” the Mount Rogers Health District stated on Friday, Oct. 29. “All mammals (including humans) can get rabies. Rabies is most commonly transmitted by a bite, but also may be transmitted by saliva or brain tissue of a rabid animal coming into contact with eyes, mucous membranes, or open wounds.”

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Health officials and authorities are investigating after a bobcat was hit and killed by a vehicle in Grayson County the day after two people were injured in a bobcat attack in the same area.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, Conservation Police Officers, animal control, and emergency medical personnel responded to the Fox Creek Road area in Mouth of Wilson for a bobcat attacking two men and a woman at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

The sheriff’s office says a man at the scene grabbed the bobcat by its rear legs and ended up wrestling with the cat. However, the man sustained serious wounds to his legs and arms and was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center.

As of this writing, authorities say that man is at home and recovering from the attack. Meanwhile, the other man was treated for minor injuries.

According to officials, there were also reports that the bobcat attacked some cattle and a dog in the area. In addition, the cat reportedly tried to enter a house through an open door.

During the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 28, the sheriff’s office says a bobcat was struck and killed by a vehicle on Fox Creek Road. The bobcat was then brought to the health department for examination and testing.

However, according to the Mount Rogers Health District, there is no way to confirm that the bobcat who died was the same cat who attacked the people and animals around the Fox Creek Road area.

If you or any domesticated animals have had any concerning encounters with wildlife — especially a bobcat — you are asked to call the Grayson County Health Department at 276-773-2961.

“It is extremely unlikely to be attacked by a bobcat, especially during the day. Anyone who observes animals out during the day that don’t run off right away should contact animal control or the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Wildlife conflict helpline at 855-571-9003,” the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook on Friday, Oct. 29. “More often than not handling injured, orphaned or sick wildlife can do more harm than good. Although our intentions are good, human interaction with wildlife should always be kept to a minimum.”

Sheriff Richard Vaughan extended his appreciation to everyone involved in responding to the animal attack. He also issued a reminder about the importance of keeping pets’ vaccinations up to date.