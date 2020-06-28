United Way to administer Virginia’s ‘Rent and Mortgage Relief Program’ beginning Monday

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — As evictions and court proceedings continue, United Way announced a partnership with three Virginia based organizations to administer the state’s Rent and Mortgage Relief Program.

Beginning June 29, the program will provide financial assistance for housing to those who qualify and have been directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic from April 1 through to December 30, 2020.

Eligibility criteria:

Must have a lease, mortgage, or documentation of a landlord-tenant relationship

Must have suffered a loss of income due to COVID-19

Rent/Mortgage must be at or below Fair Market Rent

Income must be at/below 80% Area Median Income (50% AMI prioritized through July 20)

Partnering organizations include the Greater Virginia Peninsula Homelessness Consortium (GVPHC), Hampton Roads Community Action Program (HRCAP), and Virginia’s Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).

For more information, call 757-229-2222 or visit jamescitycountyva.gov.

