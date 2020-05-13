UF student accused of threatening mass shooting at Virginia Tech

GAINSVILLE, Fla. (WFXR/WAVY) – A student at the University of Florida is accused of making threats of a violent nature toward the campus of Virginia Tech.

The student newspaper, The Alligator reports that 36-year-old James Kelly, a business finance student living in Bowling Green, Florida, was arrested by the local police department on Monday for “written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism,” according to an arrest report from the Bowling Green (Florida) Police Department.

Kelly is said to have written a manifesto to a reporter with The Alligator telling them to change an article written about him or “I will gladly blame you for the needless deaths of all future VT students,” reported the newspaper. In the letter to the reporter he also states that he is a “prophet of God” and is determined to “become a terrorist and die for this cause,” the newspaper reports.

An article on The Alligator written earlier this month about Kelly said he was accused of making multiple threats to rape UF students and had been banned from most UF properties since 2017, yet remained enrolled at the school.

Nexstar sister station WFXR News confirmed that as of Tuesday night Kelly remained in a Hardee County Jail.

