U.S. Marshals apprehend Hopewell shooting suspects in Newport News

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Marshals Service arrested two people in connection with a shooting that occurred in Hopewell on Wednesday.

Anthony Williams, of Newport News, and Tasha Jackson, of Elizabeth City, were arrested in Newport News Thursday by the Marshals Service with assistance from the Newport News Police Department.

Police said tips and community support were what ultimately lead to the arrests.

“The partnership and trust that has developed between our community and our police officers played a pivotal role in identifying these dangerous individuals and bringing some peace to our neighborhoods,” said Captain Donald Reid.