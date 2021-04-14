Tyson donates nearly 2,000 pounds of chicken to first responders on the Eastern Shore

TEMPERANCEVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Tyson Foods donated nearly 2,000 pounds of chicken to local fire and sheriff’s departments on the Eastern Shore.

The donation is expected to feed about 180 first responders in the area. Members of the Sheriff’s office of Accomack County, Tasley Volunteer Fire Company, and Atlantic Volunteer Fire Rescue received the donations.

“Tyson Foods is proud to support our community during these difficult times,” said Sidney Newman, Complex Manager of Tyson Foods in Temperanceville, Va.



“This is just a small way we can say thank you to our local first responders who have been on the front lines helping our community stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.”