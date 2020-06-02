Two Richmond officers, suspect injured in overnight shootout

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two Richmond Police officers were hurt in a shootout on Semmes Avenue early Tuesday morning.
Officers responded for a report of someone with a gun near the Sun Trust Bank. When they arrived someone started shooting, and the officers returned fire.
Two officers were shot. A suspect was shot as well. All three were taken to a nearby hospital.
Two other people were detained for questioning in the shootout.
One officer’s injuries are life-threatening and the other officer’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to a police source.
The Richmond Police Department’s Force Investigation Team will look into the shooting and submit a report to the Chief of Police and Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
