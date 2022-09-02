The "exchange of gunfire" happened during an undercover operation involving the FBI and ATF.

DALE CITY, Va. (DC News Now) — Two people were injured and taken to a hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Prince William County on Thursday evening.

Police said that the shooting took place on Cloverdale Road and Fox Glove Court during an undercover operation involving the FBI and ATF. Four different officers fired their weapons in what police described as an “exchange of gunfire.”

No officers were injured in the shooting. An independent group is conducting the criminal investigation to present to the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Prince William County.

Officials did not give any details as to who fired first or what else led to the shooting.