Two people shot during carjacking attempt overnight in New Kent

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are seriously wounded, but are expected to survive, after being shot during a carjacking attempt overnight.

It happened near the Food Lion on Pocahontas Trail in Providence Forge shortly before midnight.

According to reports, two adult men were sent to a local hospital who suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries during the incident.

New Kent Sheriff Joe McLaughlin tells 8News they are looking for at least three men who drove away from the scene. They are believed to have driven east on Pocahontas Trail.

Authorities urge the public to call the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at (804) 966-9500 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

No additional information have been released at the moment.