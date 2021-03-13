Two people dead, four injured in overnight Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are continuing their investigation of a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. The shooting left two people dead and four other victims injured.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot located at the 5100 block of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike just after 3 a.m.

The identities of the two people killed are being withheld until next of kin are notified.

A woman named Paris, who didn’t want to give her last name, was at the scene of the shooting Saturday afternoon, paying her respects. She told 8News one of her friends was a victim of the shooting.

Paris said her friend was a really good man who helped to feed the community and blocked off streets so she and her friends could march over the summer during the George Floyd protests.

Henrico Police Lt. Matthew Pecka said four cars were towed away from the scene of the shooting. He added that several other cars were struck with bullets.

Roman Brinkley lives close by the scene of the shooting and said he’s shocked something like that happened in his usually quiet neighborhood.

“I would not have suspected something to just happen right there. Because, usually, like I said, it’s peace and quiet, nobody’s there. It throws me for a loop,” Brinkley told 8News Saturday.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or using the P3 Tips app.