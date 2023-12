NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – New Kent County is opening up two new fire-rescue stations on Friday.

Lanexa Fire Station 4 and Bottoms Bridge Fire Station 6 will both be holding their grand opening ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 29.

Station 4’s ceremony will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at 2333 N. Waterside Drive, and Station 6’s ceremony will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1835 Pocahontas Trail.

For more information and future events, visit the New Kent County website here.