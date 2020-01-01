Live Now
Two lottery tickets purchased in Hampton Roads win $1M each

Virginia

(Photo courtesy: Virginia Lottery)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Two winning numbers for the Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle are tickets bought in Hampton Roads.

“The question now is: Who has those three $1 million winning tickets?” the Virginia Lottery said in a news release.

Here are the $1 million winning ticket numbers and where they were purchased:

  • Ticket #072100 (bought at Getty Mart, 4100 George Washington Highway, Portsmouth)
  • Ticket #149613 (bought at 7-Eleven, 4223 North Fairfax Drive, Arlington)
  • Ticket #182280 (bought at Wawa, 720 Woodlake Drive, Chesapeake)

There were also five tickets that won $100,000 each:

  • Ticket #003581 (bought at Harris-Teeter, 900 Army Navy Drive, Arlington)
  • Ticket #083501 (bought at Sheetz, 1574 Martinsburg Pike, Winchester)
  • Ticket #139631 (bought at Food Lion, 1100 Courthouse Road, Midlothian)
  • Ticket #227336 (bought at I-95 Citgo, 5416 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg)
  • Ticket #328806 (bought at Gobble Stop, 2771 Virginia Avenue, Narrows)

Another 500 tickets each won $500. Those winning numbers are listed on the Virginia Lottery website.

