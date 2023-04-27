RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One juvenile is fighting for life, and another is injured after being shot outside of George Wythe High School. The school is currently on lockdown in response to the shooting.

Richmond officers were called to the school around noon Thursday, where they found a juvenile with a life-threatening gunshot wound who was shot outside of the school in a wooded area, police say.

Richmond Police have confirmed a second juvenile, a boy, was also shot.

The Richmond Police Department is at the scene investigating. There is no information currently available on a potential suspect in the shooting.

Richmond Public Schools sent out a statement shortly after the shooting:

“URGENT: Dear George Wythe Families, we are sending this message to make you aware that George Wythe HS is under lock and teach due to a shooting in the parking lot. The Richmond Police Department is on scene and is actively investigating the situation. Please remember that during a lock and teach, campus movement is restricted and no one will be allowed enter or depart the school until the situation is resolved. Please know the safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we will share further updates today.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Stay with 8News for more.