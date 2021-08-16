Two inmates die at Virginia prisons within 4 days of each other

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections has confirmed two inmates died at correctional facilities within four days of each other last week.

The first death was Steven Foster, who died on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Lawrenceville Correctional Center. That is the second death at the correctional facility this month.

Lawrenceville Correctional Center is Virginia’s only privatized prison and is operated by The GEO Group, Inc.

The second inmate to die was Khepri-Ra Ankhnaton Bey who died at Augusta Correctional Center on Friday, Aug. 13.

The VADOC said the cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s office in both cases.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.