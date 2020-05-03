Two injured after woman crashes car into Giles County Dollar General

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An investigation is underway after police say an 80-year-old woman crashed her car through a Dollar General in Giles County.

According to the Rich Creek Police Department, 80-year-old Senaida Calilung lost control of her car and drove it through the store.

The driver was uninjured, but the department says two customers were transported to Carilion Giles Community Hospital in Pearisburg after sustaining what are believed to be minor injuries from the incident.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Latest Stories