HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Around 20 Henrico County households within a 100-yard radius of a Tuckahoe community home were directed by police to not return until Friday morning, after being evacuated Thursday afternoon. Local investigators, including federal officials at the FBI, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating “items consistent with explosive material.”

The evacuation order –and shelter in place directive for homes just beyond the potential danger zone– came Thursday afternoon after Henrico police executed a search warrant at 7200 West Durwood Court.

As of 7:45 p.m., officials said that nobody had yet entered the house, instead, crews worked together using various robots to collect the explosive materials from the property.

Robots used to collect EOD(Explosive Ordnance Disposal)-related devices from the property (Photo Courtesy: Henrico County Police Department)

Officials ended their investigation for the night with a bang, as the bomb squad performed duties resulting in a resounding BOOM. In the video, officials can be heard counting down the moments.

The incident stems from a call at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 in which officers responded to the 9600 block of Southmill Drive to investigate an alleged domestic assault. The caller was 21-year-old Sydney Crowe.

Police said Crowe was taken into custody Wednesday on outstanding warrants. She was then booked around 3 a.m. Thursday morning on charges of contempt of court, and possession of schedule I or II drugs.

Police said their investigation with Crowe led them to 52-year-old Henrico resident, Michael Hardy.

Hardy was also taken into custody Wednesday as a result of the investigation. According to official records, he was booked Thursday morning on charges of strangulation and assault against a family member.

A police spokesperson said officers found “something odd” when they arrived at Hardy’s home –the 7200 West Durwood Crescent property– to execute a search warrant later in the day Thursday, so they shut down the area. They subsequently released that the oddities were explosive materials.

Both adults have ties to the Durwood Crescent address.

Sydney Crowe, 21, (Left) and Michael O. Hardy, 52, (Right) of Henrico. Photo Courtesy: Henrico County Sheriff’s Office

Neighbors of the home at 7200 West Durwood Crescent said that the house “had like 20 cameras on it.” A Google Earth street view of the property shows at least seven cameras set up around the front and right exterior of the home.

A Google Earth street view of 7200 West Durwood Crescent

Roadways around the area remain restricted while bomb squad agents work to deem the home safe.

According to police, several roads were closed around the area, including:

Ridge Top Road at Patterson Avenue

Horsepen Road at Patterson Avenue

Durwood Crescent at Horsepen Road

Ridge Top Road at Devon Road

Henrico Police advised drivers to seek alternate routes and to avoid the area.

Photo of area closed off to the public (Photo Courtesy of Henrico Police)



