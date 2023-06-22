VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer has gone off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

It happened around 1:50 p.m. at the 1 MP northbound, between Virginia Beach and the bridge’s southernmost island, spokesperson Thomas Anderson says. It went off the west (left side of the northbound span.

A photo of the crash area after a truck went over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on June 22, 2023 (Courtesy of Taylor Johnson)

Emergency crews have responded and there’s no word of the status of the driver at this time.

The bridge-tunnel meanwhile is closed to northbound traffic as authorities investigate. Virginia Beach Police, Virginia Beach Fire & Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard are assisting.

There have been multiple overboard crashes in the the bridge-tunnel’s history. The latest was in December 2020, which took the life of box truck driver Erik Mezick.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.