VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer has gone off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.
It happened around 1:50 p.m. at the 1 MP northbound, between Virginia Beach and the bridge’s southernmost island, spokesperson Thomas Anderson says. It went off the west (left side of the northbound span.
Emergency crews have responded and there’s no word of the status of the driver at this time.
The bridge-tunnel meanwhile is closed to northbound traffic as authorities investigate. Virginia Beach Police, Virginia Beach Fire & Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard are assisting.
There have been multiple overboard crashes in the the bridge-tunnel’s history. The latest was in December 2020, which took the life of box truck driver Erik Mezick.
