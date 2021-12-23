Trooper hospitalized after cruiser overturns in I-95 chase

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia State Police trooper has been taken to the hospital after his vehicle overturned during a chase on Interstate 95 during the busy evening rush hour.
According to WRC-TV in Washington, police say the trooper was hospitalized as a precautionary measure.
The trooper’s cruiser overturned Thursday afternoon the northbound I-95 lanes near Lorton.
Police chased the suspect up I-95 onto I-395, where the suspect crashed his car into the median near the Edsall Road exit. The driver was arrested.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.