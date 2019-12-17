Tractor-trailers carrying raw chicken, potatoes crash on I-295 in Prince George Co.; 2 hurt

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — All lanes of I-295 South in Prince George County are closed due to two tractor-trailers crashing into each other.

Virginia State Police said a big rig carrying potatoes lost control near the exit for Prince George County. The tractor-trailer hit the guardrail and flipped over across all lanes of the interstate.

A second tractor-trailer carrying raw chicken hit the first 18-wheeler as it lay across the interstate. Some of its chicken load was lost during the crash.

Authorities are working to clean up the spillage of meat and potatoes lost during the crash.

The driver of the second tractor-trailer was trapped and was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the first, 49-year-old Denis Chirino, had minor injuries. He was also transported to the hospital.

Chirino has been charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

The Department of Agriculture is responding to the scene. VDOT expects the cleanup to last a while.

Drivers should use alternate routes.