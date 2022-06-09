The driver was charged with failing to maintain a lane

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police responded to a tractor-trailer that overturned on I-95 around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Dwayne Jones, 52, was traveling southbound when he ran off the road, then over-corrected, causing the trailer to fall on its side. The crash blocked all southbound lanes. Photos provided by state police show the vehicle spilled its load of food products.

A trooper monitoring traffic witnessed the crash.

Jones was not injured, but state police charged him with failing to maintain a lane.

Photos provided are property of the Virginia State Police, which grants permission for its use and publication.

VDOT assisted with traffic control, diverting traffic onto Exit 8 to Route 301.

All southbound lanes reopened a couple hours after the crash.