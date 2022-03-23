BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer hit two work trucks on the side of Interstate 85 in Brunswick County on Wednesday before striking a tree line and catching fire.

Virginia State Police did not have details about the condition of the tractor-trailer driver when they announced the crash at 9:26 a.m., but said no workers were injured in the crash near the Alberta Scales on I-85 (mile marker 23.9).

Police say the preliminary investigation shows the contracted work crew was attempting to set up a lane closure for construction work on the weight sensors at the scales.

(Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police)

The driver of the tractor-trailer was heading south and struck one work truck, and continued through the work zone and struck another work vehicle, police say. The driver then ran off the road into the tree line, causing the truck to catch fire.

State Police were still at the scene as of Wednesday morning, as well as firefighters to put out the flames.

This is a breaking article and will be updated.